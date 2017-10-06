Modern Times revises brewery concept for restaurant plans

A brewery that was approved for a Downtown Encinitas tasting room in July, sparking complaints from residents, has announced it is revising its use permit from a bar use to a restaurant use with alcohol sales, city officials said.

The Planning Commission narrowly approved Modern Times' proposal for a 150-seat tasting room at 470 South Coast Highway 101 on July 20.

Residents at the meeting argued the establishment shouldn't be allowed due to limited parking and an oversaturation of alchohol-serving establishments downtown. In September, a group called the Encinitas Citizens Committee submitted an appeal for a re-hearing with the city council, which was tentatively set for Oct. 11 before Modern Times pulled its original plans.

Jacob McKean, CEO and founder of Modern Times, said in an email that after meeting with stakeholders and city staff, he felt it was best to amend the plans and open a restaurant instead.

"We value the feedback we've gained throughout the process and look forward to working closely with the city and community as we strive to bring Modern Times to Downtown Encinitas," McKean said.

Lois Yum, the city's management analyst, said in an email Modern Times has not yet submitted its new plans or application, but the city "anticipates those soon."

No new hearing dates have been set yet, and the city will begin reviewing Modern Times' new plans once they are submitted, Yum said.

"During that review process, the applicant will be required to hold a new Citizen Participation Program (CPP) neighborhood meeting to collect and provide feedback from the community," she said.