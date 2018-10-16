Women's skate event coming to Encinitas

“I believe the fastest growing category of skateboarding right now is the girls,” said Christian Hosoi, skateboarding legend. “I am blown away by how far their skateboarding abilities have come in recent years and can’t wait to see them at the greatest women’s skateboarding event.” Hosoi and his company Hosoi Skateboards support the annual Exposure: Women’s Skateboarding Event each year.

On Nov. 3 and 4, the world’s top female skaters will return to Encinitas for the seventh annual Exposure event. With 150 skaters and a $50,000 prize purse, Exposure has become the world’s largest women’s skateboarding event.

Skateboarders travel from Australia, Brazil, Holland, South Africa, France, Colombia, Argentina, Canada, Japan and all over the U.S. to compete in vert, bowl and street disciplines. Past skaters include: Lizzie Armanto, Vanessa Torres, Sky Brown, Lacey Baker, Alexis Sablone, Mimi Knoop and Nora Vasconcellos.

“It’s an amazing event that helps boost women’s skateboarding,” said Jordyn Barratt, who has competed in Exposure since 2013. Barratt made her pro debut in 2016 and placed 1st in both Pro Bowl last year.

Exposure Skate, a nonprofit empowering girls through skateboarding, is bringing this annual event back to the Encinitas Community Park. This free event runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. During these action-packed days, attendees can watch their favorite female skaters compete in the Zevia Vert contest on the Tony Hawk Industries Vert Ramp, in the XS/Vans Bowl contest or in the Street Contest. Families can participate in free Yoga and Camp Tanuga Learn-to-Skate Clinics or spend the day shopping and getting autographs in the vendor village.

Exposure donates proceeds to Community Resource Center’s Carol’s House, a local shelter for survivors of domestic violence. During the event, girls can participate in our Skate Rising service activity focused on supporting the children of Carol’s House.

“CRC is proud to partner with Exposure to uplift and empower young women and girls. Exposure’s contributions directly support critical services for families that have been impacted and uprooted because of domestic violence including CRC’s 24-hour hotline, counseling services, and children’s programs,” said Rebecca Palmer, Director of Programs at CRC. “We appreciate Exposure for their partnership enabling CRC to provide tangible support to families during this critical moment in their lives.”

Exposure would like to thank our current sponsors and supporters: Tony Hawk Foundation, San Diego County, Zevia, Zumiez, Camp Tanuga, Vans, The City of Encinitas, The Mizel Family Foundation, Speedlab Wheels and Hosoi Skateboards.

For more information, follow @exposureskate on Instagram or www.exposureskate.org.

— Submitted news release