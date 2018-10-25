San Diego County Gourd Artists install show at the Encinitas Community Center

Members of the San Diego County Gourd Artists installed a show in the Encinitas Community Center.

The title of this show is “Fruit of the Vine.” Gourds are a hard-shelled fruit that when totally dried, can be carved, burned, sanded, and embellished to make stunning works of art: drums, masks, containers, dolls, snakes, decorative pieces, and so much more.

The members participating are: Christina Chrivia (treasurer), JoAnn Clark (membership chair), Stacy Day (vice president), Kellie Delp (fundraiser coordinator), Sherry Hunga-Moore (president), Donna Rositani (show coordinator), Grace Swanson (publicity), and Terry Thiesen.

The show, which consists of 35 pieces of original gourd artwork, is installed in the lighted cabinet in the hallway of the Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, and runs through Dec. 11. The Community Center is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The Community Center phone number is (760) 943-2260. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Most pieces in the show are for sale and available by contacting the artists directly. Contact information is listed on a small card next to each piece.

The free, eight-week show is part of the Civic Art Program which is an initiative of the Encinitas Commission for the Arts.

Mission Statement of SDCGA: “Our purpose is to interact with fellow gourd enthusiast targeting issues of sharing, education, training and decorating techniques related to gourds.“

The group participates in shows, fairs, festivals, and retreats throughout the year. They meet every other month and a newsletter is sent out before each meeting with details. Members of the SDCGA represent all levels of interest in gourd art — beginners, professionals, hobbyists and collectors. The members all share a common fascination for gourds.

The San Diego County Gourd Artists is a non-profit organization. They are a chapter of the California Gourd Society and the American Gourd Society. They invite you to join their “Gourd Patch” and to attend their meetings and activities. For more information go to www.sandiegocountygourdpatch.com or contact swanson121@cox.net.

— Submitted news release