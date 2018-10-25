Passion 4 K.I.D.S. honored with "California Heroes Award" by California Senate

Passion 4 K.I.D.S., an Encinitas-based 501 (c)(3) non-profit for children, was honored with the “California Heroes Award” from the California Senate.

Senator Joel Anderson presented the prestigious award to Charles and Linda Van Kessler, founders of Passion 4 K.I.D.S. He noted “these awards are given to unsung heroes in our community”.

Passion 4 K.I.D.S. has helped more than 1000 children in the San Diego community and hundreds more around the country, including the children of many military heroes.

Passion 4 K.I.D.S. (Kids In Desperate Situations) is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit charity dealing with handicapped, neglected, abandoned, abused and underprivileged children of any race, color and creed as well as children in acute, life-threatening, emergency situations in the United States. These are the “forgotten” children whose young lives have been turned upside down, that fall through the cracks with little or no insurance or government programs available to help them. Passion 4 K.I.D.S. is best recognized for its work with Baby Izaiah. Charles Van Kessler was raised in a state-run orphanage in Amsterdam, Holland during World War II after his family was snatched away in front of him at age 2 by the Nazis, and suffering abuse of every kind and malnutrition. Passion 4 K.I.D.S. is a family run charity that works hands on daily with the children it is honored to serve. In addition to receiving a Proclamation from the City of San Diego, Passion 4 K.I.D.S. also received a Certificate of Recognition for its work by the California State Legislature as well as by the U.S. Congress through Congressman Darrell Issa. They were recently featured in Forbes.com. For more information, visit www.passion4kids.org.

— Submitted news release