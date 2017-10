Natural Elements Wellness Collective, 609 S. Vulcan Ave., will host a blood drive for the victims of the recent Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m.In addition to giving gifts to those who donate, the business will also be raising funds through raffle tickets.

To donate to support the event, visit http://bit.ly/2ipYSZz.

For more information, email encinitasblooddrive@gmail.com.