Encinitas Crime Report (Oct. 21 to Oct. 24)

Oct. 24

• Fraud - 200 N block El Camino Real, 2:12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 800 block Brittany Road, 2 p.m.

Oct. 23

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm - 700 block Cole Ranch Road, 9:49 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 N block El Camino Real, 5 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 100 block Leucadia Boulevard, 4:55 a.m.

Oct. 22

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent - Claudan Road/West Valley Parkway, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize - 10200 block Rancho Bernardo Road, 5:44 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 4:57 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 block San Mario Drive, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale - 0 E block E Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 2500 block Navarra Drive, 1:04 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - S Coast Highway 101 E D Street, 12:33 a.m.

Oct. 21

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Jupiter Street, 11:31 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 400 S block 101, 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 3400 block Via Mercato, 11:06 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 8:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 100 S block 101, 6:02 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 18000 block Avenida Alondra, 4 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 100 block Endinitas Boulevard, 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 9800 block Fox Valley Way, 11:18 a.m.

• Residential robbery - no weapon - 1700 block Elfin Forest Road, 12:01 a.m.