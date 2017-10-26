Additional public meeting set for Oct. 30 to discuss proposed voting districts

The City of Encinitas has added another public meeting for residents to review and discuss proposed voting districts as part of the city's exploration of district-based elections. The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue.

This added meeting will give residents one more chance to review and provide comments on the proposed boundaries before the City Council is anticipated to vote for its preferred option at its Nov. 8, 2017 meeting.

Draft boundary maps are also available to view online by visiting www.encinitasca.gov and searching "draft maps."

Residents may provide comments about the maps via email at encinitas@ndcresearch.com or in person at the Oct. 30 meeting.

Since August, the City of Encinitas is in the process of exploring the transition to a system where City Council members are elected by district instead of serving at-large. If approved, the new system would begin with the November 2018 election.So far, the city has held three public meetings on the topic.

The Oct. 30 and Nov. 8 meetings will round out the public outreach on this issue. Both will be held at 6 p.m. at Encinitas City Hall. For more information, please visit www.encinitasca.gov or call (760) 633-2600.