Encinitas events this week (Nov. 2)

For more information and events, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2CP5LeT.

John McCutcheon

Accompanying himself on guitar, banjo, piano, hammered dulcimer, fiddle, and autoharp, John McCutcheon sings his own songs, along with covers of well-known folk greats Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. at San Dieguito United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 170 Calle Magdalena. He is righteously passionate and impishly playful, and blessed with gifts as a songwriter, historian, musician, and storyteller. He has just recorded his fortieth album, and has received six Grammy nominations and multiple Parent’s Choice and American Library Association awards for his previous recordings. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Q5Bex.

Lecture: The 1st Amendment vs. Hate Speech

Dilcie Perez, Dean of Student Life and JudicialAffairs, will speak about striking the balance in developing policies designed to regulate on-campus free speech, while keeping the student body safe on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus ofMiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in the student conference room. Leonard Trinh, San Diego deputy District Attorney, will talk about hate crimes and hate speech, both from his personal experience and from his role as hate crimes prosecutor with the DA's office. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Heritage Ranch Day of the Dead

Make altars and celebrate your loved ones on Nov.2 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Heritage Ranch, 450 QuailGardens Drive. The event will include live music by The Lunch Ladies, arts/crafts, taco bar, vendors, face painters, photo booth and more. All ages are encouraged. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OXsfli.

'Don't Call Him Percy!'

Come see the Parkdale Players in this musical comedy about young Percy's quest to become a great Grecian hero by slaying the not-so-horrible gorgon Medusa. This musical comedy will be performed Nov.2 and Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Olivenhain PioneerElementary School, 8000 Calle Acervo in Carlsbad. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2qjIRoI.

MSCP Annual Workshop

The County of San Diego Parks and Recreation is hosting a family fun style event for the MSCPAnnual Workshop on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Los Penasquitos Preserve Ranch House/Adobe,12122 Canyonside Park Drive. This celebration will include educational booths, activities, hikes and talks. The theme for this event is "Growing NatureStewards for the Next 30 Years" (as this is a celebration of the first 20 years of a 50-year program). For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SzC6Mq.

Exposure: A Women's Benefit Event

The world's largest women's skateboarding event is returning to Encinitas for its seventh year on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Avenue. The event features 200 female skaters from 20 different countries skating invert, bowl and street events. The event offers free skate clinics and yoga clinics for the community, a family game zone and a vendor village. Proceeds go to CRC'sDomestic Violence programs. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ES78w6.

Denise Mueller Korenek celebration

Inner Optimal, Inc. will host a celebration for Denise Mueller Korenek on Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2210 Encinitas Boulevard, suite L. Mueller Korenek recently earned the Guinness World Record for being the fastest human on a paced bicycle at 183.9 miles per hour. The athlete is expected to talk about her experience. Her coach, John Howard, will also host a meet and greet. To RSVP for the free event, call 760-633-3328.

Green Living Tour

Visit the Solana Center at our home base in Encinitas at 137 North El Camino Real on Nov. 3 at10 a.m. as they walk you through some easy steps to address issues around water, waste, soil health and more with practical solutions you can incorporate into your life and home starting now! On this tour, you'll see sustainability in action as you explore our worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library,water-wise garden, and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Su5Tpy.

Healing Arts Class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator, Denise McMurtrie, on Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas,354 Santa Fe Drive, in the brain injury treatment room. For more information, emailpimstone.deborah@scrippshealth.org.

Families Make History: Giving Trees

Visit the Heritage Ranch on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. in November for Families MakeHistory arts and crafts for the entire family. Mary Fallet is the new art director and she has lots of great ideas to share with you and your family. This month, she will be showing visitors how to make giving trees. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2qiw4mw.

Workshop: The Art of Revising Poetry

Samuel Taylor Coleridge said poetry was "the best words in the best order." But how do we find those best words and that best order? Where to begin? What to do first? The Encinitas Library, 540Cornish Drive, will discuss prevailing techniques of revising poems, and explore examples and techniques that other poets use on Nov. 3 from1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Instructor Ron Salisbury, a graduate of San Diego State University's Master of Fine Arts Creative Writing Poetry program and winner of Main Street Rag's 2015 Poetry Prize. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2AyDKa6.

Blood Drive

Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA will host a mobile blood drive Nov. 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. at 200 Saxony Road. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

PACT Theatre/Dance Workshop

Positive Action Community Theatre (PACT) offers improvisational theatre and dance/group singing workshops designed to teach social/communication skills to teens and young adults with autism in an inclusive environment. Volunteers are welcome. The next workshop will take place Nov. 3 from 3 to5:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Boulevard. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Dc0aR6.