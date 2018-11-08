Encinitas events this week (Nov. 9)

For a complete list of events and more information, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2Dh5JgZ.

Olivenhain Holiday Crafts Fair

More than 90 artists and crafters will sell and showcase jewelry, scarves, gifts for teachers, baby items and more on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Olivenhain Town Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2D5zd0k.

Introduction to painting with Sandra Dodd

Emerging artists will learn how to paint in this fun and supportive ongoing class every second and fourth Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. Materials will be provided. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2DqAJeL.

Encinitas Turkey Trot

Start your Thanksgiving holiday fun with friends and family at the Encinitas Turkey Trot 5k & 10k on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. To register or for more information, visit encinitasturkeytrot.org.

LIFE Foreign Film: ‘The Way He Looks’

This Brazilian film follows Leonardo, a blind teenager searching for independence. His everyday life, the relationship with his best friend, Giovana, and the way he sees the world change completely with the arrival of Gabriel. The film will be screened Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 204. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.Succulent wreath class

Take home a beautiful succulent wreath you make yourself on Nov. 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Taught by the SDBG Succulent Wreath Team. Students should bring small clippers or scissors to class. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2APRRrL.

Mosaic mandala

Make your own 12" mosaic mandala (a round spiritual symbol representing the universe) using gems, stained glass, mirrored glass and ceramic tiles on Nov. 10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2APRRrL.

Makers and Music Vintage Faire

Enjoy a day of shopping vintage collections, local art, jellies/jams and more while enjoying live original music and a craft beer and food trucks on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ANdMjh.

Concert: Cappella Gloriana

The vocal chamber ensemble conducted by Virginia Sublett will present a concert dedicated to Peace, Hope, and Remembrance on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. The performance includes music by Felix Mendelssohn, William Byrd, Gabriel Fauré, Rosephanye Powell, and Nathaniel Dett, among others. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PeYhcI.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2DmVbNr.

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

The 28th Annual Holiday Street Fair, presented by Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association, returns to downtown Encinitas on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. With more than 450 booths to visit, plus dozens of unique downtown Encinitas retailers, this is a perfect opportunity for holiday shopping. Fair-goers can also enjoy live music and dance performances on three stages while enjoying cold beverages at our beer garden featuring Culture Brewing and Saint Archer.

The beer garden is family friendly so kids and dogs are welcome to join you. Cyclists can leave their bikes at either end of the street fair, at D Street or J Street, thanks to the free Bike Valet sponsored by Electra Bike.

Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, starting at 4 a.m. Parking will be available in the Civic Center lots on the east side Vulcan, between E and F Streets, and in the Moonlight Beach lot at 4th and C Street.

For more information, visit encinitas101.com.

Solana Center Food Cycle Program

Help the community's growing food waste diversion program and learn about composting and the amazing Bokashi method on Nov. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Solana Center, 137 North El Camino Real. Volunteers prep and process compost and Bokashi'd food scraps once a month, helping the Solana Center divert hundreds of gallons of organic waste. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RE0YBs.

Reading/Talk with Author Mickey Brent

Mickey Brent's multicultural, contemporary novel, "Underwater Vibes," and its sequel, "Broad Awakening," feature a cast of unforgettable, quirky characters who thrive in Brussels, Belgium. Brent will host a Q&A and book signing on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2D76wQV.

Small Business Saturday

This year, the Main Streets are making it the biggest Small Business Saturday event yet by taking up Coastal Highway 101 and downtown Cardiff on Nov. 24. Cardiff 101, Encinitas 101 and Leucadia 101 Main Street have teamed up to promote and support the small businesses in their communities for a fun filled day of shopping, live music and more.

Small Business Saturday is more than a day to shop, it’s a day to celebrate and support the businesses with friends and family.

There will be live music, a beer garden in Cardiff, sidewalk sales, local specials, art studio, maker’s pop-up shops and limited edition artwork that will be gifted to shoppers who purchase at participating businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Perfectly @ Home

The design studio of “Perfectly @ Home” will be having a pre-Holiday shopping event on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for lovely and festive items for your home or to give as gifts. The studio is located at 1161 South Rancho Santa Fe Road, Suite B-2, San Marcos.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito, a non-profit, philanthropic organization servicing north coastal San Diego.

SDA Parents’ Night Out fundraiser

The San Dieguito High School Academy Boys’ Water Polo Team is holding its 5th annual Parents’ Night Out fundraiser Friday, Nov. 16, at the American Legion in Encinitas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The evening will feature live music by The Saltlickers, a local band playing their own blues and rock tunes as well as covers.

Food will be available to purchase from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All adults, ages 21 and up, are welcome to attend this community event.

Suggested donation at the door is $10. Proceeds will help fund team expenses. Visit sdafoundation.com/boyswaterpolo/ for more information and advance ticket purchases.

Fall Racing Season returns

The racetrack will be back in full stride when Del Mar Fall Racing Festival kicks off 11 a.m. (first post 12:30 p.m.) Friday, Nov. 9. Thoroughbred racing, food and beverages, concerts and more over the four-day weekend, including Veterans Day (Monday, Nov. 12), 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.The fall race season runs through Dec. 2. (858) 755-1141. delmarracing.com

2018 Asian Film Festival

Brian Hu, the artistic director of the San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF), has put together one of the largest collections of Asian-American films to date for this year’s festival, which runs Nov. 8-17. It will include over 160 movies that will be shown at six different locations throughout the city, including (new for 2018) Edward’s Cinemas in Mira Mesa. See schedule and buy tickets at sdaff.org

Musician John McCutcheon performance

Accompanying himself on guitar, banjo, piano, hammered dulcimer, fiddle, and autoharp, John McCutcheon sings his own songs, along with covers of well-known folk greats Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. at San Dieguito United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Q5Bex.

Scripps presents ‘8 Tips to Get the Most Out of Medicare’

Saturday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Conference Center, 354 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

Make sense of Medicare and learn about your options for 2019 at this free Scripps Health presentation.

The Medicare open enrollment period – Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 – is the time of year when you can change your Medicare plan.

Bahá’ís of Carmel Valley celebration event

Join the Bahá’ís of Carmel Valley Saturday, Nov. 10, 2-4 p.m., to commemorate the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá’í Faith. The event celebrates his message of peace, unity, and love with speakers, music and refreshments.