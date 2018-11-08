Encinitas events this week (Nov. 9)

For a complete list of events and more information, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2Dh5JgZ.

Olivenhain Holiday Crafts Fair

More than 90 artists and crafters will sell and showcase jewelry, scarves, gifts for teachers, baby items and more on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Olivenhain Town Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2D5zd0k.

Introduction to painting with Sandra Dodd

Emerging artists will learn how to paint in this fun and supportive ongoing class every second and fourth Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. Materials will be provided. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2DqAJeL.

LIFE Foreign Film: ‘The Way He Looks’

This Brazilian film follows Leonardo, a blind teenager searching for independence. His everyday life, the relationship with his best friend, Giovana, and the way he sees the world change completely with the arrival of Gabriel. The film will be screened Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 204. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Succulent wreath class

Take home a beautiful succulent wreath you make yourself on Nov. 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Taught by the SDBG Succulent Wreath Team. Students should bring small clippers or scissors to class. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2APRRrL.

Mosaic mandala

Make your own 12" mosaic mandala (a round spiritual symbol representing the universe) using gems, stained glass, mirrored glass and ceramic tiles on Nov. 10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2APRRrL.

Solana Center Food Cycle Program

Help the community's growing food waste diversion program and learn about composting and the amazing Bokashi method on Nov. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Solana Center, 137 North El Camino Real. Volunteers prep and process compost and Bokashi'd food scraps once a month, helping the Solana Center divert hundreds of gallons of organic waste. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RE0YBs.

Broad Awakening Reading/Talk with Author Mickey Brent

Mickey Brent's multicultural, contemporary novel, "Underwater Vibes," and its sequel, "Broad Awakening," feature a cast of unforgettable, quirky characters who thrive in Brussels, Belgium. Brent will host a Q&A and book signing on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2D76wQV.

Makers and Music Vintage Faire

Enjoy a day of shopping vintage collections, local art, jellies/jams and more while enjoying live original music and a craft beer and food trucks on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ANdMjh.

Concert: Cappella Gloriana

The vocal chamber ensemble conducted by Virginia Sublett will present a concert dedicated to Peace, Hope, and Remembrance on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. The performance includes music by Felix Mendelssohn, William Byrd, Gabriel Fauré, Rosephanye Powell, and Nathaniel Dett, among others. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PeYhcI.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2DmVbNr.

Holiday Street Fair

The 28th Annual Holiday Street Fair, presented by Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association, returns to downtown Encinitas on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With more than 450 booths to visit, plus dozens of unique downtown Encinitas retailers, this is a perfect opportunity for holiday shopping. Fair-goers can also enjoy live music and dance performances on three stages while enjoying cold beverages at our beer garden featuring Culture Brewing and Saint Archer. The beer garden is family friendly so kids and dogs are welcome to join you.

Cyclists can leave their bikes at either end of the street fair, at D Street or J Street, thanks to the free Bike Valet sponsored by Electra Bike.

Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, starting at 4 a.m. Parking will be available in the Civic Center lots on the east side Vulcan, between E and F Streets, and in the Moonlight Beach lot at 4th and C Street.

For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com.

Dance show

LITVAK Dance presents its fall concert on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 2 and 5 p.m. The performances will take place at the San Dieguito Academy Theater, 800 Santa Fe Drive. For more information, visit www.litvakdance.org.

Small Business Saturday

This year, the Main Streets are making it the biggest Small Business Saturday event yet by taking up Coastal Highway 101 and downtown Cardiff on Nov. 24. Cardiff 101, Encinitas 101 and Leucadia 101 Main Street have teamed up to promote and support the small businesses in their communities for a fun filled day of shopping, live music and more. Small Business Saturday is more than a day to shop, it’s a day to celebrate and support the businesses with friends and family. There will be live music, a beer garden in Cardiff, sidewalk sales, local specials, art studio, maker’s pop-up shops and limited edition artwork that will be gifted to shoppers who purchase at participating businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Perfectly @ Home

The design studio of “Perfectly @ Home” will be having a pre-Holiday shopping event on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for lovely and festive items for your home or to give as gifts. The studio is located at 1161 South Rancho Santa Fe Road, Suite B-2, San Marcos. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito, a non-profit, philanthropic organization servicing north coastal San Diego.