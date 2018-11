Encinitas Crime Report (Nov. 1 to Nov. 6)

Nov. 6

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 900 block Avalon Way, 5 p.m.

Nov. 5

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1100 block Gardena Road, 6:36 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - Leucadia Boulevard/Town Center Place, 12:30 a.m.

Nov. 4

• Residential burglary - 0 block McNeill Avenue, 10:20 p.m.

• Felony manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles - 400 S block 101, 7:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 5:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 2000 block Badger Glen, 5:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 4:48 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 4:26 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 W block J Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Misdemeanor malicious mischief/vandalism - 14800 block Carmel Valley Road, 7 a.m.

• Felony possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance - Claudan Road/West Valley Parkway, 4:42 a.m.

Nov. 3

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Andrew Avenue, 11:37 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1400 block Anchor Place 9:24 p.m.

• Vandalism ($400 or more) - 15600 block South Chevy Chase, 7:06 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 500 block San Mario Drive, 4 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 3:39 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 800 block Birmingham Drive, 12:01 a.m.

Nov. 2

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 500 S block 101, 11:15 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 2:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possess weapon/etc. at school - 1600 block Schoolhouse Way, 10:09 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 100 N block Granados Avenue, 9:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1100 block Crest Drive, 1:20 a.m.

Nov. 1

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - Leucadia Boulevar/Town Center Place, 9:31 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Howard Avenue. 8:10 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 9700 block Wren Ruff Drive, 7 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 16300 block Cayenne Ridge Road, 6:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 600 block San Rodolfo Drive, 5:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 7100 block Avenida Encinas, 1:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 800 block Bracero Road, 12:10 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 11 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 15300 block Cayenne Creek Court, 11 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 6800 block Corintia Street, 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 200 block Rodney Avenue, 12:57 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1500 block San Elijo Avenue, 12:16 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - Rock Court/Wild Canyon Drive, 12:01 a.m.