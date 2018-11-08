Ensemble from Brazil to perform in Encinitas

The Music by the Sea concert series will feature a performance by Quinta Essentia recorder ensemble, one of Brazil’s top-rated musical groups, on Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The concert series presents the winners of the Beverly Hills National Auditions in concert.

“More than 70 ensembles from throughout the nation and internationally audition,” said artistic director Laura Schmieder.

The top nine are presented in concert in up to 50 different concert series in Southern California. “Winning the auditions can help launch the careers of these exceptionally talented musicians.”

Quinta Essentia is the main Brazilian recorder ensemble and one of its most important chamber music groups. The four virtuoso musicians tours internationally, promoting Brazilian culture and chamber music in different countries. “Once all members played together, it created a sound unmatched by anything I’ve heard before. It was music of the heavens and the quartet was the angelic ensemble playing at the gates,” said the NEIU Independent.

The collection of recorders used by the group contains both ancient and modern musical instruments. This interesting collection of instruments turns each concert into an experience which is even richer for the public. Quinta Essentia members are also recorder teachers. This artistic activity is of utmost importance for music education, providing pedagogical training to teach young musicians in Brazil and help them achieve a standard of musical excellence. For more information, visit www.quintaessentia.com.

