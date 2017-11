Encinitas Crime Report (Nov. 3 to Nov. 7)

Nov. 7

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) - 900 S block 101, 8:50 a.m.

Nov. 6

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 S block 101, 8:28 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2400 block Longstaff Court, 2 a.m.

Nov. 5

• Felony manufacture/sale/possession/etc leaded cane/billy/etc - Encinitas Boulevard and I-5 SB, 11:49 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 7:34 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 S block 101, 12:44 a.m.

Nov. 4

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1100 block Regal Road, 8:52 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2700 block Dove Tail Drive, 8 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 2500 S block 101, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 7500 block Viejo Castilla Way, 5:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public - 800 block Regal Road, 5:44 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 600 block Poinsettia Park, 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block Cedros Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

Nov. 3

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 8:15 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 5400 block El Cielito, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 200 N block 101, 3:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1500 S block 101, 3:10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 block Neptune Avenue, 7:25 a.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used - 1200 block Mackinnon Avenue, 4 a.m.