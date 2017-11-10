Holiday Street Fair to feature variety of entertainment, food, drinks

The 27th Annual Holiday Street Fair on Coast Highway 101, between D and J Streets, Nov. 19 will host three live entertainment stages including 12 different bands rocking out at this one-day fair. Sunday’s Beer Garden Stage will headline with the reggae, latin styles of MAIZ accompanied by the rockabilly style of the Flipside Burners. Close by on the Lumberyard Courtyard Stage will be San Diego’s Louisiana influenced Jazz band The Bayou Brothers followed by the stylish Blues/R&B rhythm of JP Hennessy Band.

Be sure to make your way out to the Community stage for an eclectic collection of local artists ranging from incredible dancers from Encinitas Ballet and All Star Dance, the musical talents of The Elements, North Coast Singers, Fine Tune Academy, The Sea Monks and many more.

The Holiday Street Fair, presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Southwest Airlines, will be held Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature more than 450 booths, live music, Modern Times Brewery craft beer, and an Electra bike valet.

For more information, go to www.encinitas101.com.