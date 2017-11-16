Authorities looking for suspect in Encinitas burglary, fraud case

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a burglary and credit card fraud case in Encinitas.

According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station, the suspect stole a backpack from a locked locker inside the LA Fitness gym, 201 S. El Camino Real, on Oct. 26 sometime between 7:30 and 8:15 p.m.

The man then used a key inside the backpack to unlock the victim's vehicle in the parking lot, the sheriff's department said. He then stole a wallet from inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's department said the man used multiple credit cards from the wallet at different stores in the La Jolla and Midway areas of San Diego. Purchases totaled more than $1,000, authorities said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, standing 6-feet-1-inches-tall and weighing 185 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, light blue polo style shirt, gray jeans, black Nike tennis shoes and a light brown colored jacket, authorities said.

He was seen getting out of a newer model, four-door, white colored Infinity during one of the stolen credit card transactions, according to the news release.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this crime, call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and mobile app messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.