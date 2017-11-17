Caregiver arrested for child endangerment

An arrest has been made in connection with the case of a young child who was abandoned at a store in Encinitas.

On Thursday, Nov. 16 around noon, a young boy named Connor was discovered wandering the Michael's store on North El Camino Real. Despite a thorough search of the store and surrounding businesses by deputies, the child's parents were not located. The North Coastal Sheriff's Station issued a news release a few hours later, asking for the public's help in locating Connor's family. Thanks to the assistance of the public and the media, Connor's parents were located. They were reunited at the Polinsky Children's Center in Kearny Mesa.

42-year-old Desirae Harris of Carlsbad was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Vista Jail on one count of felony child endangerment. She is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, December 1st at 1:30 p.m. at the Vista Courthouse. Sheriff's Detectives say Harris is the child's caregiver. Because the investigation is ongoing, no other information is being released at this time.

Once again, the Sheriff's Department would like to thank the public and the media for their help in reuniting Connor with his family.

— Submitted news release