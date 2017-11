Encinitas Crime Report (Nov. 17 to Nov. 20)

Nov. 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1100 block Devonshire Drive, 9:37 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 6700 block Lonicera Street, 12:25 a.m.

Nov. 19

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 7:29 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 S block 101, 7:04 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1400 N block 101, 3:58 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 2500 S block 101, 2:32 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 16000 block Puerta del Sol, 1:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 2:53 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Regal Road/Requeza Street, 2:24 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 0 block Rancho Santa Fe Road, 12:58 a.m.

Nov. 18

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 3100 block Del Rey Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - Alga Road/Melrose Drive, 4:49 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 4:30 p.m.

• Fraud - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 2:58 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 4400 block Manchester Avenue, 5 a.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 1400 block Terrassa, 4:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1700 block Mackinnon Avenue, 2:17 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 1200 S block 101, 1:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1600 block Mackinnon Avenue, 1:26 a.m.

Nov. 17

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1900 block Village Park Way, 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 block Dublin Drive, 8:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug - 2500 block Alga ROad, 8:28 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1200 block Orchard Glen Circle, 12:07 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, noon

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1200 block Quail Gardens Drive, 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1600 block Schoolhouse Way, 8 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more_ - 700 S block 101, 4 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 600 block Cathy Lane, 1:12 a.m.