Off Track Gallery to host artists' reception Dec. 9

The public is invited to a reception at the Off Track Gallery featuring Linda Melvin’s jewelry and Lilly Pourat’s pottery on Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Linda Melvin is accomplished watercolorist, oil painter and mixed-media artist, as well as an art teacher.

Lily Pourat translates her cultural heritage, love of nature and her study of Sufi poets into ceramics and glass.

In addition, there will be an awards ceremony for ribbons and cash prizes for the Guild’s Annual Small Image Show. Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10% OFF the entire day from 10am to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.