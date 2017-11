Encinitas Crime Report (Nov. 24 to Nov. 27)

Nov. 27

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - West D Street/Moonlight Lane, noon

Nov. 26

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 200 block Santa Helena, 11:02 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 4:33 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1400 block Elva Terrace, noon

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 1500 block Lake Drive, 11 a.m.

• Felony possession of narcotic controlled substance - Birmingham Drive/Newcastle Avenue, 9:19 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 block Solana Hills Court, 12:35 a.m.

Nov. 25

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm - 1300 S block 101, 1:58 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 100 W block D Street, 2:10 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 600 S block 101, 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - S Coast Highway 101 E D Street, 1:25 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - El Mirador La Valle Plateada, 1 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 500 S block 101, 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - Aberdeen Drive/San Elijo Avenue, 8:35 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 10300 block Craftsman Way, 8 p.m.

Nov. 24

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 block Alexandra Lane, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 N block El Camino Real, 6:27 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 0 E block D Street, 4:52 p.m.