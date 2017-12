Encinitas Crime Report (Dec. 1 to Dec. 5)

Dec. 5

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 700 block Olympus Street, 5:47 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 400 W block B Street, 1:45 a.m.

Dec. 4

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 3300 block Calle Santiago, 10:17 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 17200 block Via de Fortuna, 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 15000 block Andorra Way, 5:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 500 block Via de la Valle, 11 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 block Garden View Court, 10:15 a.m.

• Grand theft: money/labor/property over $950 - 16700 block Bernardo Center Drive, 8:24 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 12400 block Pomerado Court, 7 a.m.

Dec. 3

• Residential burglary - 17600 block Pomerado Road - 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of switchblade in vehicle - 200 N block El Camino Real, 7:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 N block El Camino Real, 7:20 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 12500 block Oaks North Drive, 6 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 17600 block Pomerado Road, 6 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 18100 block West Bernardo Drive, 4:50 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 12500 block Oaks North Drive, 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 3:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 900 block Springwood Lane, 3:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 2:08 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16600 block Nighthawk Lane, 1:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1100 S block 101, 1:40 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 17600 block Pomerado Road, 1:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1600 block San Elijo Avenue, 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Chesterfield Drive, 12:33 a.m.

Dec. 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Via de la Valle, 11:49 p.m.

• DUI alcohol - 12300 block Carmel Mountain Road, 11:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor malicious mischief/vandalism - 15100 block Innovation Drive, 11:13 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2200 block San Elijo Avenue, 9:59 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 200 E block Via Rancho Parkway, 7:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 S block Helix Avenue, 4 p.m.

• Tamper with auto - 11800 block Bernardo Terrace, 3 p.m.

• Assault with deadly weapon other than firearm or GBI force - 11400 block Nawa Way, 1:15 p.m.

• Grand theft: money/labor/property over $50 - 14600 block Via Fiesta, noon

• Vehicle break-in/theft- 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 11:20 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 700 block Third Street, 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 20200 block Fortuna Del Este, 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 1

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 500 S block 101, 11:47 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1800 block Gamble Lane, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 10:23 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 7500 block Viejo Castilla Way, 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 12000 block World Trade Drive, 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Sonrisa Street, 7 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 17400 block Los Morros, 5:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 15100 block Palomino Valley Place, 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 1:56 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1800 S block 101, 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1700 block Orchard Wood Road, 7:30 a.m.