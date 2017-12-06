SDA presents William Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night'

San Dieguito Academy’s Advanced Drama Honors students will perform William Shakespeare’s "Twelfth Night" on Jan. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20.

In this classic comedy, now set in the 1920s, Viola finds herself shipwrecked and devastated, as she assumes that her twin brother, Sebastian, had been killed in this tragedy. Knowing that she can’t present herself as a woman due to the lack of opportunities in this new place, Illyria, she disguises herself as a man and names herself Cesario, determined to survive independently. She finds herself working for Duke Orsino, whom she quickly develops romantic feelings for. But, the duke has his own romantic dilemma. After attempting to court Olivia repeatedly to no avail, he sends Cesario to try to change her mind. In the process, however, Olivia falls for Cesario. But, Duke Orsino is not the only person with feelings for Olivia. Malvolio, one of Olivia’s servants, and Sir Andrew Aguecheek, a friend of Olivia’s uncle, Sir Toby Belch, are both vying for Olivia’s love. The confusion reaches its peak when it is revealed that Sebastian has actually survived the shipwreck and decides to stay in Illyria. Shakespeare explores the themes of love and deceit as the story unfolds into chaos.

All shows will be performed at the Clayton E. Liggett Theater on the San Dieguito Academy Campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. Tickets cost $8 for students and $15 for adults and will be available for purchase at www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito. House opens at 6:30 pm and curtain times are 7:00 pm all evenings.

— Submitted press release