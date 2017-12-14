Encinitas Crime Report (Dec. 8 to Dec. 10)

Dec. 10

• Vehicle break-in/theft - Avenida Encinas and Embarcadero Lane, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 100 block Via Cantebria, 8:40 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 7300 block San Bartolo, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Encinitas Boulevard/I-5 SB, 3:31 a.m.

Dec. 9

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - Nardo Road/ Santa Fe Drive, 11:47 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Grivetta Court, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 800 block Santa Fe Drive, 8:58 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 S block Hale Avenue, 8 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 7200 block Almaden Lane, 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 S block 101, 3:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 400 block Via Malaga, noon

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 6800 block Xana Way, 8:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 2:20 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 6600 block Curlew Terrace, 1:45 a.m.

Dec. 8

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 7200 block Circulo Papayo, 9 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1700 block Swallowtail Road, 8:43 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 1000 S block Hale Avenue, 7 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 6100 block El Tordo, 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1900 block Swallow Lane, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1100 block Garden View Road, 10:36 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1600 W block Ninth Avenue, 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 9:48 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 500 S block 101, 12:18 a.m.