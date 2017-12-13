SDA club raises more than $4,000 for children's hospital

San Dieguito Academy on Dec. 7 raised more than $4,000 for Rady Children's Hospital and a student battling a life-threatening illness through a fundraising event called A Whimsical Winter.

The evening included dancing, singing, specialty acts and guest speakers to support SDA's own Travis Selinka, a freshman who developed brain cancer when he was 10.

"Thanks to the supportive community at Rady’s, Travis is able to live the life of the vibrant person he is today," said Stephanie Siers, theatre teacher and director at SDA. "Travis the Warrior and his family have been giving back for years, and would like to continue through Travis’ collaboration with his classmates to share his journey."

Siers said although the Community Performing Arts Club, which put on the event, has hosted fundraisers before, this was the first time it raised funds for the hospital's Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

She said a student, Olivia Hussey, brought up the idea last year as a way for the club, which Olivia founded, to continue giving back to the community.

Siers described the event — which was attended by about 80 people — as "fun and festive."

"In the lobby, patrons could bid on silent auction items or buy a yummy gourmet dessert," she said. "A standout performance was a group of student tap dancers that performed a tap number to music from Hamilton the musical."

For more information about the Community Performing Arts Club, visit http://bit.ly/2yiUNIM .