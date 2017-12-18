Local Brownie troops collect 200 toys for Toys for Tots

Brownie Troops 1280 and 3185 ran a very successful toy drive during December and collected 10 large boxes (about 200 toys) toys for local children in need.

The two troops partnered together and held the toy drive during morning school hours from Dec. 1 through Dec. 15th. Marines from Camp Pendleton came to the school to kick off the toy drive on Dec. 1 at the school’s flag salute and were in attendance again for the winter craft day on Dec. 12 to present toy drive patches to the troop leaders.

The Brownie troops would like to thank the Marines and the Rhoades school for supporting their event and helping them give back to the community through this important service project.