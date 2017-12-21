Encinitas Crime Report (Dec. 15 to Dec. 19)

Dec. 19

• Fraud - 20200 block Cedar Lane, 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 200 block Leucadia Boulevard, 7:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 block Beach Street, 3:22 a.m.

Dec. 18

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 800 block Jensen Court, 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Encinitas Boulevard, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 5:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block Hickoryhill Drive, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block North Court, 3:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2300 block Oxford Avenue, 4:30 a.m.

Dec. 17

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 N block Sierra Avenue, 11:55 p.m.

• Fraud - 100 N block Cedros Avenue, 7:54 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2600 block Fallsview Road, 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - Orinda Drive/San Elijo Avenue, 2:04 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 12:43 a.m.

Dec. 16

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 12:53 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 0 E block E Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - S Coast Highway 101 E D Street, 2 a.m.

Dec. 15

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 block Second Street, 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 700 block Raintree Drive, 1:58 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 7800 block Centella Street, 5:23 a.m.