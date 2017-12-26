Blakespear recalls successes of 2017, looks ahead to new year

In her first year as the mayor of Encinitas, Catherine Blakespear saw improvements to the city's views toward certain issues and its commitment to engaging all residents, even if their views differed.

She said she has noticed a "cultural change" at city hall in regard to a new approach to mobility issues.

"All of the issues around biking and walking in the city, I think we've turned a corner on the city's understanding of the problem and interest in tackling it," she said. "I say that from the perspective of someone who spent four years on the city's Traffic and Public Safety Commission and two years on the city council. I'm very proud, relieved and excited about that change."

Blakespear also said the city has improved its involvement with alleviating the number of homeless people on the streets of Encinitas.

The city spent $100,000 on a housing navigator, which resulted in more than 20 people — previously living on the streets of Encinitas — to be housed.

The city also installed four porta potties and kept some bathrooms open 24 hours to help address a countywide Hepatitis A outbreak.

Because many of the people who have contracted the disease are homeless, there's been a regional movement to make public bathroom facilities available 24 hours a day.

Homelessness in Encinitas was up 25 percent in 2017, with the San Diego County-based Regional Task Force on the Homeless finding 117 people living on the streets or in shelters in the city in January, compared to 93 last year.

"Homelessness is certainly a multi-faceted problem that does not have an easy answer, but we have a close relationship with the Community Resource Center, and we're just doing more in that area," Blakespear said.

City council meetings have also been "less disruptive" this year, even as public officials decided on controversial topics such as marijuana cultivation, developing a state-certified housing element and implementing district elections.

Earlier in the year, Blakespear enforced a policy for people to wave their hands in the air if they liked or disliked an idea, rather than clapping or booing.

"There's so much acrimony at the federal level but I remain hopeful about our democracy because we practice respect locally even while disagreeing on substance," she said.

Looking ahead to 2018, the mayor said Encinitas will face important issues like obtaining a state-certified housing element, having voters decide whether to allow marijuana cultivation, implementing district elections, finalizing the updated Climate Action Plan, creating a vision plan for the rail corridor and continuing with capital improvement projects.

Obtaining a state-certified housing element

The Encinitas City Council and Housing Element Update Task Force will continue exploring options for the city to adopt a voter-approved, state-mandated housing element.

"That remains our highest priority," Blakespear said. "We'll be working on that for at least the first half of the year because we have to get a plan that would be certified for the ballot."

Encinitas is the only city in San Diego County without a Housing Element, a required document that spells out how a city proposes to rework its zoning to accommodate its future housing needs, particularly those of low-income people, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The city’s original plan, which it is still working off of, was created in the 1990s.

The city's last attempt at a housing element, Measure T, failed in the November 2016 election.

The Housing Element Update Task Force — consisting of Blakespear; Deputy Mayor Tony Kranz; Planning Commissioner and former No on T spokesman Bruce Ehlers; and former Planning Commissioner Kurt Groseclose — has been meeting since February to try to come up with a state-certified housing element.

Blakespear said she is hopeful the council, task force and voters can agree on a housing element to get into compliance with the state. She said she is hopeful the city's new approach of hearing the opposing views of residents will allow the city to come up with a more agreeable plan.

"Our new approach includes embracing the engaged and vocal community members who were opposed to previous plans and trying to move together," the mayor said. "I'm hopeful that will result in a plan that the community will support, but, regardless, I think it will result in a plan that's better for the community. At some point, we will have a housing plan, and it will either be accomplished by the voters passing it or a court ordering us to adopt one. Our position as a city is defending Prop A. They want to vote on upzoning, and we're defending that."

File Photo | Brittany Woolsey Attendees at a past city council meeting wave their hands to show support for a speaker opposing marijuana cultivation in Encinitas. Attendees at a past city council meeting wave their hands to show support for a speaker opposing marijuana cultivation in Encinitas. (File Photo | Brittany Woolsey)

Voting whether to allow marijuana cultivation

Blakespear expects the voters to also decide in the November 2018 election whether or not the city should zone the community's five agricultural properties for growing marijuana.

"That's another thing we'll have to wrap up by June," she said. "There are a lot of nuances and details that will need to take place in regard to marijuana cultivation and housing."

Since the passing of Prop. 64 — which passed in Encinitas by 65 percent and legalized the recreational use of marijuana in California in November 2016 — the Encinitas City Council has grappled with how to regulate marijuana.

Farmer Bob Echter, of Dramm and Echter, Inc., pushed for most of 2017 to allow cultivation on a portion of his 800,000-square-foot land to help offset a declining industry and high labor costs. The council in October agreed to ban all marijuana activity until the voters decide cultivation's fate in the 2018 election, thus maintaining the city’s status quo.

At past city council and Adult Use of Marijuana Act subcommittee meetings, proponents and opponents have spent hours sharing ideas about how marijuana should be handled in Encinitas. Those in favor of cultivation said they wanted to support farmers, like Echter. They have also said they thought the issue of cultivation was already decided as part of Prop. 64. Opponents, however, have urged the council to not allow marijuana in the city to prevent access for children, crime, more DUIs and possible negative effects on property values.

City of Encinitas Council member Tasha Boerner Horvath’s Citizen 16 map divides the city into four districts with an elected mayor. Representatives for districts three and four would be voted on in 2018, and districts one and two would be decided in 2020. Council member Tasha Boerner Horvath’s Citizen 16 map divides the city into four districts with an elected mayor. Representatives for districts three and four would be voted on in 2018, and districts one and two would be decided in 2020. (City of Encinitas)

Implementing district elections

Beginning in November, residents will vote on one council member based on the area they live in.The city council in November sealed a decision to move the city to four districts in a map submitted by council member Tasha Boerner Horvath.