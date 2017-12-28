Encinitas Crime Report (Dec. 20 to Dec. 24)

Dec. 24

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 15400 block Canton Ridge Terrace, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 23

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 200 block Sea View Court, 10:41 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 100 block Solana Hills Drive, 5:45 a.m.

Dec. 22

• Fraud - 8300 block Katherine Claire Lane, 6:34 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 3:26 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 300 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Kilkenny Drive, 2:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 15100 block Dove Creek Road, 12:45 a.m.

Dec. 21

• Felony possession of controlled substance - 10400 block Craftsman Way, 11:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Neptune Avenue, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 10300 block Reserve Drive, 8:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 900 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm - Gardena Road/Melba Road, 12:52 p.m.

• Felony possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance - 100 block Dublin Drive, 11:32 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance without prescription - 100 block Dublin Drive, 11:32 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 900 block Birchview Drive, 2:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 block Elfin Forest Road, 1 a.m.

Dec. 20

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 7000 block Leeward Street, 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Norfolk Drive, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 100 block via Morella, 4:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 17100 block Alva Road, 2:26 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 2200 block Encinitas Boulevard, 8:42 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 6700 block Paseo Del Norte, 2:43 a.m.