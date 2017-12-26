Authorities identify hit-and-run victim in Encinitas

An 87-year-old man fatally injured by a hit-and-run motorist on Dec. 23 was identified Dec. 25 by the Medical Examiner as Jack Hesselbach of Encinitas.

Hesselbach was walking in a marked crosswalk eastbound across Balour Drive when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck, San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Butler said.

"The decedent had the right-of-way and the truck left the scene," according to the Medical Examiner.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 and emergency personnel responded to the scene and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

"The suspect vehicle was located by deputies several blocks away from the collision," Butler said. "A subject was seen walking away from the general area of the vehicle and was detained. Deputies observed fresh blood droppings on his shoes and believe he was inside the truck. The investigation is ongoing."

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 6:04 p.m. where they aided Hesselbach, who was suffering from a ruptured aorta, kidney damage and a broken leg.

Paramedics rushed Hesselbach via ambulance with resuscitative efforts in progress to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, Butler said.

His condition failed to improve and he was pronounced dead.