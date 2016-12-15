Community Resource Center Holiday Baskets event is Dec. 17

Holiday Baskets, an annual event held by Community Resource Center (CRC), has set a goal to help more than 1,000 households (with 2,000-plus children) in need this year by providing food, toys and household necessities.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Households from San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar register in advance to participate in Holiday Baskets and must meet income requirements.

To give, sponsor, volunteer or sign up, please visit crcncc.org/holidaybaskets.