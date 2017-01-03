Volunteers sought for Bernardo Summit Trail restoration

Recreational Equipment, Inc., better known as the sporting goods store REI, along with the San Dieguito River Valley Park, the San Diego Mountain Biking Association and the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy are looking for volunteers to help restore the Bernardo Summit Trail within the San Dieguito River Park.

Approximately a half-mile portion of the multi-use, unpaved road needs to be repaired, with an ultimate goal to increase access to outdoor recreation, according to a news release about the project.

REI has allotted $10,000 for the project, which will take place Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The trail provides a panoramic view of Lake Hodges to the west and the San Pasqual Valley and local mountains to the east. Also nearby is the Coast to Crest Trail, which is 70 miles and goes through unique landscapes like the coast in Del Mar and the Volcan Mountain in Julian.