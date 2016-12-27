Brandeis professor will talk at annual event

The San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee presents a luncheon and talk by Dr. Don Katz as part of the annual outreach provided by Brandeis University, University on Wheels, on Jan. 11 at The Crossings in Carlsbad.

In his talk, “Apples to Apples: Just an Illusion,” the professor in the university’s Department of Psychology, will discuss gustatory perception — why things taste the way they do and how the brain distinguishes foods it likes or dislikes — at 5800 The Crossings Drive.

During each winter break, professors from the Brandeis travel around the country and speak to the chapters that financially support the university’s libraries and provide scholarships, according to a news release.

Entry to the 11 a.m. event is $55/$65 and partly tax deductible. Proceeds benefit the BNC Scholarship Campaign. The deadline to register is Jan. 2 by calling 858-487-1422.