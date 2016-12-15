New mobile app allows Encinitas residents to submit service requests

The city of Encinitas on Dec. 12 launched a new program that allows community members to submit service requests to the city through a mobile app or online interface. Powered by SeeClickFix, the place-based service request management platform allows residents to document neighborhood concerns ranging from litter and flooding to damaged sidewalks and malfunctioning traffic signals.

With the online and mobile reporting platform, users can report infrastructure concerns through service request categories on the city of Encinitas website, mobile applications (iPhone, Android) and Facebook. When submitting issues via the mobile app, users can provide locational, descriptive and photographic information in real time.

Once the issue is submitted, it becomes visible on the app’s map so that community members know whether the issue has been previously submitted. The city of Encinitas can then acknowledge the service request, route it to the proper department and update the request once it’s been resolved.

“The launch of our latest app continues our commitment to making it easy for community members to interact with the city,” Lynne Tufts, chief information officer for the city of Encinitas said in a news release. “With the help and eyes of our community, we’ll be able to work together more efficiently to address service requests in a timely fashion.”

Service requests can be submitted and tracked from the city of Encinitas website directly at encinitasca.gov/seeclickfix. On that page, users will also find links to download the mobile applications.

— Submitted press release