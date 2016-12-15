La Costa, Encinitas Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage/Wreaths Across America honor veterans

Creighton Lawhead, a sales associate affiliated with the La Costa and Encinitas office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, is spearheading efforts to honor veterans through the Wreaths Across America program. Through the office’s participation in the program, more than 50 wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves in Ft. Rosecrans, Miramar National Cemetery and Greenwood Memorial Park on Dec. 17, which has been deemed National Wreaths Across America Day.

“This is an opportunity to ensure that those who have proudly served our country are recognized for their service,” said Lawhead. “It’s to remember the fallen, honor those that have served and their families, as well as to teach our children the value of freedom.”

Lawhead is a decorated veteran who served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and volunteered his time to collect donations for this cause. Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at over 1,100 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

