City taking applications for open Council seat

Local residents have until Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. to submit their application, as the four current Encinitas City Council members will appoint a fifth member later that month.

The application can be found at http://tinyurl.com/h58yepy or by visiting City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave. Along with some personal information such as name and address, the applications asks for a resume and for applicants to “Please list your qualifications and vision for the city of Encinitas.”

At its most recent meeting Dec. 14, the Council decided to appoint a member to fill the seat opened when Council member Catherine Blakespear was elected Mayor, as opposed to holding a costly special election. The open position has a term running through Dec. 2018.

Also on Dec. 14, the Council projected that interviews of selected candidates will be held either at the regular meetings of Jan. 11 and/or 18 or it may call a special meeting around that time.