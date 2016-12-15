Encinitas Crime Report (Dec. 6-12)

Dec. 12

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 S. block Vulcan Avenue, 10:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2500 S. block Coast Highway 101, 9:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance – 500 block Rudder Avenue, 9:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 400 block Andrew Avenue, 5:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) – 900 block Neptune Avenue, 5:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 1900 block San Elijo Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 200 S. block El Camino Real, noon

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - Clark Avenue/Puebla Street, 1:18 a.m.

Dec. 11

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 2600 block Lone Jack Road, 6:32 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block S. Coast Highway 101, 4:58 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 100 W. block D Street, 8:36 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 block Orpheus Avenue, 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1100 block Elfin Forest Road, 7 a.m.

Dec. 10

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W. block D Street, 10:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 9:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 4:19 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 800 block Del Riego Avenue, 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S. block Coast Highway 101, 1:51 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 700 block Encinitas Boulevard, 12:57 a.m.

Dec. 9

• Misdemeanor possession controlled substance - Cadmus Street/N. Coast Highway 101, 3:33 p.m.

Dec. 8

• Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. - 7500 block Gibraltar Street, 9:46 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 2500 block Navarra Drive, 9:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft - 900 block Encinitas Boulevard, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 1000 N. block El Camino Real, 6:52 p.m.

• Petty theft - 7000 block Avenida Encinas, 3:30 p.m.

• Fraud - 700 bock Neptune Avenue, 10:37 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 400 N. block Coast Highway 101, 10 a.m.

Dec. 7

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 6

• DUI alcohol and/or drugs - Carlsbad Boulevard/Poinsettia Lane, 10:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - N. Coast Highway 101/Marcheta Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 200 N. block El Camino Real, 12:14 p.m.