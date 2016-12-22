Encinitas Crime Report (Dec. 13-20)

Dec. 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1300 S. block 101, 11:46 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 100 block Melrose Avenue, 3:20 a.m.

Dec. 19

• Misdemeanor petty theft - 1800 block Avenida La Posta, 5:30 a.m.

Dec. 18

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 1000 N. block El Camino Real, 9:40 p.m.

• Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1400 N. block Coast Highway 101, 5:05 p.m.

• Fraud - 500 block Union Street, 5 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16500 block Cimarron Crest Drive, noon

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 700 block Appleridge Drive, 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 600 block Corona Way, 1:41 a.m.

Dec. 17

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - North Coast Highway 101 La Costa Avenue, 6:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 400 block Encinitas Blvd., 4:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 N. block El Camino Real, 1:32 p.m.

• Fraud - 1500 block Leucadia Blvd., 10:41 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - Birmingham Drive/ San Elijo Avenue, 10:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 500 block Orpheus Ave., 9:46 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2100 block Mountain Vista Drive, 4 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S. block Coast Highway 101, 1:56 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 500 S. block Coast Highway 101, 1:37 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 14700 block Wineridge Road, 12:30 a.m.

Dec. 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W. block D Street, 11:53 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - E. E Street/ S. Vulcan Ave., 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Encinitas Blvd., 8:55 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1000 N. block El Camino Real, 2:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 500 N. block Acacia Ave., 8:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 600 block Birmingham Drive, 1:37 a.m.

Dec. 15

• Residential burglary - 8010 block Cornish Drive, 8:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 300 E. block Glaucus Street, 7 p.m.

• Assault with deadly weapon other than firearm or GBI force - 8000 block Paseo Arrayan, 6:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 14600 block Via Fiesta, 6:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1700 block Neptune Ave., 4:30 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon not firearm - 300 E. block Santa Fe Drive, 4 p.m.

• Fraud - 300 block Santa Helena, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 4:23 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 15700 block Via De La Valle, 3:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - E. E Street/ S. Vulcan Ave., 1:27 a.m.

Dec. 14

• Felony manufacture/sale/possession/etc. leaded cane/Billy/etc. - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N. block El Camino Real, 4:43 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 700 block West Bluff Drive, 3:58 p.m.

• Petty theft - 3400 block Corte Brezo, 3:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 900 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 2:15 p.m.

• Possession of less than 28.5 grams of marijuana during k-12 school -under 18 - 800 block Santa Fe Drive, 11:13 a.m.

• Fraud - 100 block Mangano Circle, 10 a.m.

Dec. 13

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1300 block Crest Drive, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 1000 N. block El Camino Real, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 2000 block Sheridan Road, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Encinitas Blvd., 4:15 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 1500 block San Elijo Road, 3:14 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 2 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 7700 block Palacio Drive, 12:40 p.m.

• Vandalism ($400 or more) - 6900 block El Camino Real, 12:15 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 5600 block Cancha de Golf, noon