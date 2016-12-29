Encinitas Crime Report (Dec. 21-27)

Dec. 27

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - S Coast Highway 101 E D Street, 10:34 p.m.

• Fraud - 900 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 9:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 17000 block Silver Crest Drive, 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 block San Elijo Road, 2:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 200 block Saxony Road, 2:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - Encinitas / SB Interstate 5, 12:03 a.m.

Dec. 26

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1000 N. Block El Camino Real, 7:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less)- 900 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 10 a.m.

Dec. 25

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Leucadia Bouelvard, 3 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 600 block Crest Drive, 1 a.m.

Dec. 24

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1000 block Hermes Ave., 8:52 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 800 S block 101, 9:05 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 500 S block 101, 3:08 a.m.

Dec. 23

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 2000 block Vermel Ave., 7:59 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (shoplifting) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 5:50 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 200 block De Madera, 5:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 4:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 10400 block Reserve Drive, 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 2:25 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 300 S block 101, 10 a.m.

Dec. 22

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1100 block Elfin Forest Road, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 100 N block El Camino Real, 6:25 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 1300 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:45 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 100 W block D Street, 12:28 p.m.

Dec. 21

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 17100 block Alva Road, 10:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 block Haydn Drive, 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block El Camino Real, 2 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1600 S block Rancho Santa Fe ROad, 1:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 100 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 600 block Normandy Road, 6:30 a.m.