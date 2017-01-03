Don Diego Scholarship Foundation awards two Encinitas residents

Two college freshmen from Encinitas were among about a dozen San Diego residents who received scholarships from the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation.

Sophia Mock, who received $1,000, and Samuel (Bubba) Sugarman, who received $2,500, were among the recipients, according to a news release from the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation, which has awarded about $797,000 in scholarships to 177 students since 1986.

Mock, a student at UC Santa Barbara, was recognized for her 4.0 grade point average in classes like chemistry, calculus and anthropology. She is also part of the university’s Adventure Program Leadership Training Course, which includes rock climbing, canoeing and surfing, as well as interpersonal skills and group safety.

Sugarman, who attends Principia College in Elsah, Ill., has earned all A’s and enough college credits to be considered a sophomore. He was also elected president of his house, plays on the rugby team, serves as a volunteer firefighter and plans to join the flying club to earn his pilot instructor certification. Additionally, he was awarded the opportunity to study in Geneva, Switzerland to learn to mobilize a global organization through Leaders Across Borders.

Other recipients included Courtney Ouellette of Carlsbad and Sofia Davis of Rancho Santa Fe.

Students can apply for the foundation’s 2017 scholarship program at dondiegoscholarship.org by Jan. 23.

— Submitted press release