Pedestrian severely injured in alleged hit-and-run driving incident in Encinitas

On Dec. 23 at approximately 6:04 p.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to an alleged hit-and-run driving accident where a pedestrian was struck by a car, according to a San Diego County Sheriff's Department press release.

An 87-year-old male was walking in the crosswalk near the intersection of Balour Drive and San Abella Drive in Encinitas when he was hit by a pickup truck traveling northbound on Balour. The driver of the pickup truck allegedly fled the scene leaving the victim on the roadway, the press release said.

Multiple deputies responded to the area to render aid, secure the accident scene and search for the suspect vehicle. The victim was transported by ambulance to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, including a ruptured aorta, a ruptured kidney as well as a broken leg. He is listed in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle was located by deputies several blocks away from the collision. A subject was seen walking away from the general area of the vehicle and was detained, the press release said. Deputies observed fresh blood droppings on his shoes and believe he was inside the truck, according to the press release. The investigation is still ongoing, the press release stated.