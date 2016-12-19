Category winners announced from Encinitas Holiday Parade

The tens of thousands of spectators who turned out for the Encinitas Holiday Parade on Dec. 3 saw entries that celebrated the theme “Encinitas 86” by representing the 1980s and the early days of Encinitas as an incorporated city.

The city of Encinitas, its Parks and Recreation Department, the Encinitas Holiday Parade Committee and the Parade’s panel of community volunteer judges have now come together to announce the 2016 winning entries by judging category.

Hansen surfboard was selected as Best Overall, while Best Use of Theme was a tie between a pair of YMCA entries — Bear Nation and Falcon Nation. The YMCA’s Redhawk Nation took second place, while Girl Scout Troop 1101 was third in the Best Use of Theme rankings.

The entry from the San Dieguito Heritage Museum was picked as the winner of Best Use of Light, just edging our Encinitas Mainstreet 101 (second place) and Gitano Street Neighbors (third).

First place for Best Spirit went to the YMCA’s Redhawk Nation, with YMCA Tahoe Nation (second) and Ballet Folklorico de San Dieguito (third) close behind.

YMCA’s Bear Nation was award Best Children’s Group, just ahead of Cub Scout Pack 772 (second place) and Encinitas Country Day School.

Ballet Folklorico de San Dieguito was selected as Best Performance, with YMCA’s Bear Nation in second and Falcon Nation in third, while the award for Best Marching Band went to La Costa Canyon’s Brigade Marching Band. The San Dieguito Academy Marching Band finished second, with Oak Crest and Diegueno Middle Schools teaming up for the third-place entry.

The Most Unusual award went to Sea Vibes as Encinitas Country Day School took second place Lazy Acres Market was third.