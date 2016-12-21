Man struck by Coaster train, sustains minor injuries

A man sustained minor injuries Dec. 20 when he was struck by a Coaster train in Encinitas, according to authorities.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station responded to the incident in the area of San Elijo Avenue and Dublin Drive about 2:55 p.m. to find the man, who was about 20 years old, had sustained minor injuries to his right hand, according to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He received medical treatment at the scene before being released.

A preliminary investigation found a northbound Coaster train was traveling at approximately 50 miles per hour when the engineer saw the man on the rail tracks, authorities said. The Coaster immediately braked and applied the warning horn but was unable to stop in time and collided into the man.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

— Submitted press release