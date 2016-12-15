Caltrans grants $1.6M for three projects

A trio of public works projects in the city of Encinitas were included on a recent Caltrans Approved Project List for Highway Safety Improvement, with a total grant amount of $1,566,200.

Getting $532,200 in grant money is the city’s Protective-Permissive Left Turn Project. According to a city release, this project will replace existing permissive left-turn phases and signal heads at four intersections with protected left-turn phases and signal heads on existing and/or new traffic signal poles and mast arms. The intersections are Encinitas Boulevard and Vulcan Avenue, Leucadia Boulevard and Quail Gardens Drive, Santa Fe Drive and Scripps Driveway and Leucadia and N. Vulcan.

Additionally, $316,000 was given for a Pedestrian Activated Crossing on North Coast Highway 101 between Jasper St. and Phoebe St.

The third project, which received $718,000, is for LED upgrades to streetlights in Encinitas. This project includes the installation of 93 LED luminaire safety lights at signalized intersections and 339 LED street lights along the following corridors: 2nd St., Birmingham Dr., Coast Highway 101, El Camino Real, Encinitas Bl., Garden View Rd., Leucadia Bl., Mountain Vista Dr., Olivenhain Rd., Quail Garden Dr., Santa Fe Dr., Via Cantebria, Village Park Wy. and Vulcan Ave./San Elijo Ave.