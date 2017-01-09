Rails closed from Oceanside to San Diego on January weekends

The coastal rail corridor will be shut down between San Diego and Oceanside for three weekends in January, according to the North County Transit District.

The service disruption will affect the NCTD’s Coaster and Amtrak trains on the weekends of Jan. 14-15, Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 28-29.

Crews will work on a variety of projects while the closures are in effect, including construction of bridges over the Los Penasquitos Lagoon and San Diego River, renovations of the Oceanside Transit Center, and the installation of double-tracking in the Morena District and over the San Elijo Lagoon.

Work also will take place on the extension of the San Diego Trolley Blue Line. The addition will run from Old Town to La Jolla and University City.

Officials have proposed closing the rail corridor over seven weekends next year.