Village connects local older adults to community resources

Part of the National Village to Village Network, the new San Diego North County Coastal Village (SDNCCV) connects older adults in Encinitas and Carlsbad to community resources for sustaining a self-directed life with purpose, promise and independence.

Run by volunteers and paid staff, the nonprofit SDBCCV started this year and provides a number of services, including coordinating access to affordable services; providing volunteer services including transportation; inspiring health and wellness programs; home repairs; social and educational activities; and access to vetted and discounted service providers

The Village will do anything their members need to age safely and successfully in their own homes, according to a news release.

“I lost my wife of 62 years to Alzheimer’s disease after going through the torturous process of being the primary care giver, and then having to place her in an Alzheimer’s Care community,” Sid Schulman, co-Founder of SDNCCV said in the release.

“I finally found myself alone. My neighbor approached me with the story of the Village concept and how he was planning to start a Village for older adults in the Carlsbad/Encinitas area. It has provided me with an opportunity to help others in similar situation and I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in this program.”

The Village concept began in the early 2000s in Boston, and since then more than 200 Villages have incorporated around the U.S. with another 150 in development. Village members get three main benefits; socialization, transportation and preferred vendor opportunities.

— Submitted press release