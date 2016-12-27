Shades of Pink end-of-year fundraising campaign continues through Dec. 31

The Encinitas-based Shades of Pink Foundation is closing out 2016 by making one last push to help women with breast cancer.

During the ongoing Give Hope campaign, which runs through Dec. 31, tax-deductible gifts will be tripled as two generous donors have each gifted matching funds up to $5,000.

The money will go toward grants that provide temporary monetary assistance to women experiencing financial distress as a result of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

A news release explains that “Cancer is an expensive illness. Women with breast cancer and their families often have to cut back at work, which means their income decreases at the same time their bills pile up. Donors can help provide the sustained resources needed to provide these women and their families support during treatment.”

A $250 donation helps pay for a month of groceries, $500 helps with a month of rent and $1,000 would “Give Hope” to stabilize lives during this crisis and provide temporary financial assistance for housing, transportation, utilities and more for a bit longer.

For more information, or to donate, visit shadesofpinkfoundationca.org.

Donations are also accepted through checks sent to 1042 N. El Camino Real, Suite B345, Encinitas, Ca. 92024.

