San Diego County residents, deputies donate $15,000 to families in need

Three San Diego County residents teamed up with sheriff’s department deputies to surprise dozens of families across the county Saturday with $15,000 in cash and gift cards.

The three residents, who wished to remain anonymous, handed out between $200 to $500 in cash and gift cards to families in need in North County (Encinitas, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista) and East County, according to a news release.

Patrol deputies and those working as school resource deputies identified the families as in need if they were struggling to pay rent, coping with job loss, currently homeless or low-income single mothers.

— Submitted press release