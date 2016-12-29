Sheriff’s deputies deploy additional DUI patrols

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will be on patrol through Jan. 1 to conduct additional DUI patrols.

The goal, authorities said, is to “find impaired drivers before they hurt or kill someone.”

So far this year, the Sheriff’s Department has arrested more than 1,200 for DUI of drugs or alcohol, according to the news release. Last year, 1,521 people were arrested.

The Sheriff’s Department recommends people who plan to drink designate a sober driver or use a taxi or ride-sharing service. Additionally, those who see an impaired driver on the road are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Funding for the DUI enforcement program is provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Submitted press release