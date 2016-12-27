Week in sports: Dec. 23

Girls basketball:

La Costa Canyon defeated Vista, 60-30, in a nonleague game on Dec. 16.

Kaylee Berry scored 14 points and Alexis Machain added 13 to lead the Mavericks.

Hannah Etheridge contributed 10 points as LCC improved to 6-2 overall for the season.

Boys basketball:

La Costa Canyon defeated Rancho Buena Vista, 73-60, in a North County Classic tournament game on Dec. 17.

Logan Wazny scored 15 points to lead the Mavericks and Graham Cook added 10 points.

The victory followed a 61-40 win over Mt. Carmel on Dec. 16, in which Christian Gallagher led the LCC with 16 points. Cook and Alec Peneschi each added 11 points.

With the two victories, the Mavericks improved to 8-2 overall for the season.

San Dieguito Academy lost to Serra, 60-45, in a nonleague game on Dec. 17.

Yarin Arbib and Lucas Oldham each scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs and Daniel Chagnon added eight points.

SDA saw its record fall to 2-5 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

La Costa Canyon lost to West Hills, 1-0, in a Holiday Jubilee Tournament game on Dec. 15, but finished 2-1 at the event.

The Mavericks opened with a 2-0 victory over Rancho Buena Vista in which Kami Hoban and Lizzy Teran each scored one goal.

Then on Dec. 14, Teran scored on an assist from Hadley Sbrega to lead LCC to a 1-0 win over Scripps Ranch.

Mavericks goalie Emily Cuthbert was credited with the shutout.

LCC is now 2-2 overall for the season.