Week in sports (Dec. 30)

Boys basketball:

San Dieguito Academy bounced back from a slow start to win its last two games at the Sweetwater Lions Club Classic on Dec. 22.

The Mustangs defeated Southwest San Diego, 80-20, in the finale.

James Bert scored 12 points and Ron Arbib scored 20 points to lead SDA.

Daniel Chagnon added nine points and had five rebounds in that contest.

The victory followed a 69-32 win over Clairemont the previous day in which Carter Hall scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds and Bert poured in 16 points.

The Mustangs lost their first three games in the tournament.

They improved their overall record for the season to 4-7.

Girls soccer:

San Dieguito Academy experienced its first loss of the season as the Mustangs fell to Oceanside, 2-1, in a nonleague game on Dec. 20.

The Mustangs dropped to 8-1 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

La Costa Canyon defeated Del Norte, 64-32, in a nonleague game on Dec. 20.

Alexis Machain scored 19 points to lead the Mavericks.

Margaux Eibel added 15 points and Haley Dumiak had 11.

LCC improved to 8-2 overall for the season.