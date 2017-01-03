T.E.A.M. to host lecture on BDS, campus anti-semitism

Training and Education About the Middle East — or T.E.A.M. — will present a discussion with Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, director of the AMCHA Initiative, on the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement (or BDS) and Campus Anti-Semitism in Carlsbad on Jan. 8.

Rossman-Benjamin, who is also a University of California faculty member as well as director of the AMCHA Initiative — a non-profit dedicated to investigating, documenting, educating about and combating anti-Semitism at colleges throughout the United States — has written about anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism in American universities. She has also lectured on the growing threat to the safety of Jewish students on college campuses.

The free event will take place in the Carlsbad Dove Library community room, 1775 Dove Lane, at 4:30 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged by emailing teamisraelsd@gmail.com.